‘Remarkable leader’: Pakistani American bizman praises PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Pakistani-American businessman Sajid Tarar praised “remarkable leader” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and predicted that the PM will return for the third term in the country.

Responding to a question from PTI, Tarar said, “PM Modi is a remarkable leader. He’s a natural-born leader. He is the one prime minister who has visited Pakistan in adverse circumstances and risked his political capital.

I’m expecting that Modi ji will start dialogue and trade with Pakistan.”

He said that PM Modi had taken India to new heights and hoped that Pakistan too get a leader like him. He also said that PM Modi is not only good for India but for the region and the world.

“A peaceful Pakistan is good for India as well. It is written everywhere that Modi ji will be the next prime minister of India,” Tarar said in response to a question.

Baltimore-based Pakistani businessman moved to the US in the 1990s and is well-connected with the ruling Pakistani establishment.

“It is nothing but a miracle that 97 crore people in India are exercising their franchise. India is the biggest and largest democracy. I’m seeing the popularity of Modi Ji up there and the rise of India in 2024 is amazing. It’s a story to be told. You will see it in the future that people will learn from Indian democracy,” Tarar said.

Responding to a question, Tarar said Pakistan is going through an economic crisis which has resulted in social unrest in many parts of the country including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to PTI.

“Pakistan is going through an economic crisis. Inflation is high. Petrol prices are high. The IMF wants to increase taxes. Electricity costs have gone up. We are not able to export,” he said. The protest in PoK is mainly due to the increase in electricity bills, he said.

He questioned the decision of the Pakistani prime minister to give financial aid to the people of PoK and also asked how to increase exports. How to bring terrorism under control, and improve law and order.

Talking about the current issue in PoK, Tarar said, “Currently, there is unrest in Pakistan like Kashmir (PoK), and there is political instability. We wish that we get some leadership who can take us to the next level away from all these issues.” India, he said, is benefiting from its young demographic.

