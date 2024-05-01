Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pahalgam

SRINAGAR: A massive fire broke out in a hotel in the South Kashmir Anantnag district on Wednesday morning.

Reports said a fire broke out in a Shishang hotel, the world-famous health resort of Pahalgam, this morning.

They said a team of fire tenders, police, and locals are on the job to douse the flames and bring the fire under control.

A police officer said that the teams are working to put the fire under control, but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. (KS)

