Suggestions

April 30, 2024

Suggestions

·
1 min read

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pahalgam

by
May 1, 2024
fire

SRINAGAR: A massive fire broke out in a hotel in the South Kashmir Anantnag district on Wednesday morning.

Reports said a fire broke out in a Shishang hotel, the world-famous health resort of Pahalgam, this morning.

They said a team of fire tenders, police, and locals are on the job to douse the flames and bring the fire under control.

A police officer said that the teams are working to put the fire under control, but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. (KS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Don't miss a beat! The Kashmir Monitor delivers the latest Kashmir news, sports highlights from every league, political updates, entertainment buzz, and tech innovations happening right now.

Related Post

Avatar of Agencies

Agencies

Leave a Reply

 