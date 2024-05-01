DEO Shopian inspects polling stations of AC Zainapora

SHOPIAN: The District Election Officer (DEO) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb today undertook an extensive visit to several polling stations of the Zainapora Assembly Constituency of the district (part of the Anantnag -Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency), in order to inspect and review on- ground preparation for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha Elections.

DEO inspected polling stations located at Dangam, Baaskuchan, Cheermarg and Babapora villages of the constituency with the aim to assess and review the status of assured minimum facilities at these polling stations.

The inspection encompassed a thorough examination of various facilities put in place for the smooth conduct of the elections.

During the inspection, the DEO engaged with stakeholders to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place to facilitate a smooth and efficient voting process. Basic amenities such as electricity, water supply, sanitation, accessibility for differently-abled voters was assessed at these polling stations besides logistical support for polling staff was also taken stock of.

Expressing satisfaction with the overall preparedness observed during the visit, the DEO said that facilitating free, fair and transparent elections is the utmost priority of the district administration.

The DEO was accompanied by AEROs, BDOs, BLOs and other concerned officers and officials.