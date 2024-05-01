Suggestions

LG Sinha extends greetings on Labour Day

May 1, 2024
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartfelt greetings to all the hardworking laborers of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

In a post on X, LG Sinha expressed, “On the occasion of Labour Day, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the workers of J&K. Let’s recognise and appreciate the hard work of our workforce in the progress & prosperity of the society and their relentless efforts in the nation building.”

His message highlighted the invaluable contribution of workers to the advancement of society and nation-building efforts.

