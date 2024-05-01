LG Sinha extends greetings on Labour Day

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartfelt greetings to all the hardworking laborers of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

In a post on X, LG Sinha expressed, “On the occasion of Labour Day, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the workers of J&K. Let’s recognise and appreciate the hard work of our workforce in the progress & prosperity of the society and their relentless efforts in the nation building.”

His message highlighted the invaluable contribution of workers to the advancement of society and nation-building efforts.