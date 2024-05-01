Justice Rabstan reviews facilities at Open Shelter Home, Phulwari

SRINAGAR: In order to review functioning and operational protocols of Child Care Institutions, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, (Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority), today visited the Open Shelter Home for Girls and State Adoption Agency (Phulwari) at Sanatnagar, Srinagar.

Justice Tashi was accompanied by Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority and Muzamil Hayat Kabli, Under Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority.

Mukhtair Ahmad, District Social Welfare Officer, Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority Srinagar, Satinder Kour, Superintendent, Open Shelter Homeand, Ulfat, Inncharge Phulwari were present on the occasion.

During his visit, Justice Tashi Rabstan reviewed the facilities and protocols being followed by the State Adoption Agency (SAA) and the Open Shelter Home for Girls. He took stock of every facility from kitchen to the counselling room and from recreation facilities to skill development programs.

Justice Tashi stressed on ensuring security measures including installation of CCTV cameras in and around the premises, for safety and wellbeing of the inmates. He emphasized the significance of providing a nurturing environment for the girls under the care of Phulwari besides ensuring transparent and efficient adoption procedures. The staff of the Phulwari, during interaction with Justice Tashi, raised the issue of non-availability of Physiotherapist and speech therapist for the specially abled children.

Justice Tashi issued on the spot instructions to District Social Welfare Officer to engage these specialists for the inmates. While expressing satisfaction regarding the facilities available at Phulwari, Justice Tashi appreciated the efforts of Social Welfare Department and the staff deputed at the Centre for taking due care of the children.