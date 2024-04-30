KU to partner with EDII to empower youth entr’ship

SRINAGAR: To cultivate a sense of entrepreneurship among the youth, the Kashmir University (KU) Monday announced a strategic collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad. The partnership aims to encourage a dynamic start-up ecosystem in the region.

Coordinator, NewGen IEDC (Incubation Centre), KU, Dr Sartaj Hussain who visited the EDII Ahmedabad campus recently held discussions with Director General, EDII, Dr Sunil Shukla and Director, Department of Entrepreneurship Education, EDII, Prof Satya Ranjan Acharya, to enhance entrepreneurial education and support systems at the Kashmir University, an official statement issued here read.

“EDII, recognised as a national resource institute for entrepreneurship, has committed to develop a sustainable entrepreneurial environment in Jammu and Kashmir while extending faculty support, providing entrepreneurship training and designing specialised courses for our university,” a spokesperson said in the statement.

Additionally, EDII will offer mentorship and winter contact programmes at its campus, with expert guidance and financial support for trainees, the spokesperson said.

“This collaboration marks a significant partnership between the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir University and EDII Ahmedabad, with the shared goal of amplifying entrepreneurial initiatives in the region,” read the statement.

KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan termed the collaboration a “milestone” in the varsity’s mission to nurture entrepreneurship and innovation in Kashmir.

“With this partnership, we are poised to equip our students and faculty with the essential tools to succeed in the entrepreneurial domain,” Prof Khan addded.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, expressed his satisfaction with the efforts to formalise the collaboration, which he believes “will herald a new era of entrepreneurship and economic prosperity in the region”.

Director General, EDII, Dr Sunil Shukla, said that EDII is delighted to support and strengthen the KU’s commendable initiative.

“This rewarding association will harness the creative potential of our youth, steering them towards significant entrepreneurial growth,” he added.