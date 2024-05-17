Shailendra reviews implementation of HADP, CAPEX, CSSs

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD), Shailendra Kumar, today convened a meeting with Department of Agriculture and Horticulture to review the physical and financial achievements under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), CAPEX and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs).

The meeting had detailed assessment of implementation of projects under HADP besides different centrally sponsored schemes being executed by the department of agriculture and horticulture including RKVY, MIDH, ATMA, NFSM, PM KISAN, Soil Health Card Scheme and KCC Scheme.

Mission Director HADP, Yasha Mudgal, was also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Shailendra Kumar highlighted the importance of expeditious and judicious expenditure of funds under different projects under HADP and CAPEX. He asked the officers that funds allocated under HADP projects, different components of centrally sponsored schemes must be expended in a time bound manner. He reiterated the importance of maintaining the highest level of transparency and accountability during all the expenditures.

The Principal Secretary asked the concerned officers to work in close coordination with the district administration and farmers as well for effective implementation of different initiatives at district level. He directed the officers to reach out to the farmers of every area and make them aware about HADP, viz-a via latest farmer friendly technologies in agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Director Agriculture Jammu, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Joint Directors, Deputy Directors and other senior officers of the department of agriculture and horticulture were present in the meeting.