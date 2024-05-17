Past two years saw historic transformation in Waqf Board: Andrabi

SRINAGAR: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, today said the board had witnessed ‘historic transformation’ during the past two years.

She made the comments after visiting Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar where she also chaired an event organized by the Waqf Board after the completion of the new carpet laying initiative of the Board at the shrine.

Speaking to the gathering, Dr. Andrabi said that after 70 years, this important shrine of Dargah Hazratbal Srinagar now has fully new carpets, and it was truly a day of great satisfaction for us.

“The Waqf Board is now in a position to invest in infrastructure development and other varied utility development projects at Sufi shrines in J&K. Our reformative measures have yielded very good results. May our spiritual shrines remain our priorities, may spirituality strengthen us all,” said Dr. Andrabi.

She expressed her gratitude to the people of J&K for their cooperation with the Board in achieving success in streamlining Waqf management and the financial system, making it transparent and progressive.

“The Board has utilized abandoned properties, ensured timely rent collection, and implemented a transparent donation system throughout J&K, which has strengthened the organization. But much more still needs to be done, and the Board is working tirelessly to improve operations and create more facilities for the people,” said Dr. Andrabi.

