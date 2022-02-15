Los Angeles: The second trailer of the Oscar Isaac starrer ‘Moon Knight’ was released during the Super Bowl LVI.

The limited series from the house of Marvel Studios stars Isaac as the eponymous character, which was first created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in 1975 for the comic series ‘Werewolf by Knight’, reports Variety.

As per Variety, the character of Moon Knight, who is known for his dissociative identity disorder, is the secret identity of Marc Spector. Spector, a former CIA operative turns into a mercenary, who dies during a job in Sudan but is revived and turned into the conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

In addition to Isaac, the series also stars Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow the mysterious cult leader, the late Gaspard Ulliel (who died in a skiing accident in January) as the villain Anton Mogart, a.k.a. Midnight Man. May Calamawy will also appear in an undisclosed role.

The series, created and written by Jeremy Slater, has been directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Isaac, Slater, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Brad Winderbaum will serve as executive producers. The series will premiere on Disney+ on March 30.

ADVERTISEMENT