NEET 2020: Counselling details to be released soon at mcc.nic.in

The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting the NTA NEET 2020 counselling. This procedure is being done for admission into 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges. All states, except the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, are included in this. The official counselling schedule will be out soon on the official website mcc.nic.in.

It must be noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic the NEET 2020 counselling will be conducted in online mode. Only those who have made it through the cut off of NEET exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. It must also be noted that this year the seats have increased to 4591 from 4064.

The MBBS and BDS seats, which were filled under insured persons (IP) quota in ESIC medical and dental colleges until last year, will now be filled by DGHS under AIQ quota seats. It must also be noted that counselling for admission into All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) institutions will also be conducted by MCC.

NTA NEET 2020 Counselling: How to register

In order to be a part of the counselling process, the interested candidates will have to follow these steps to register themselves:

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and open the browser

Step 2: on the homepage locate the option for fees payment of the fees

Step 3: select and lock a course of your choice

After the process is done, seat allotment list will be announced by the examination body. The selected candidate will have to report to the concerned college in order to confirm the admission.

It must be noted that the above-mentioned steps can only be followed once the date is released by the concerned authorities.

This year, Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh are NEET 2020 Toppers. Both of them have scored 720 out of 720.