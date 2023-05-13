SRINAGAR: Forest Department in South Kashmir is at the forefront of implementation of ‘Mission Life’ here.

‘Mission Life’ (Lifestyle for Environment), first proposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP 26 Glasgow, and envisioned as an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment,

Irfan Ali Shah, Conservator of Forests, South Forest Circle said unity and participation of all stakeholders is at the core of the fight against climate change globally. He said climate change is not an issue related only to academic discourse and policy making but goes beyond government responsibility and needs contributions from individuals, families and communities especially the vulnerable and forest dependent, civil society, students etc.

He said that ‘Mission Life’ makes the fight against climate change democratic, in which everyone can contribute with their respective capacities.

He informed that ‘Mission Life’ has been launched in a big way in South Kashmir and emboldens and catches the spirit of what he called as ‘P3 model’, i.e. Pro Planet People. It functions on the basic principles of ‘Lifestyle of the planet, for the planet and by the planet.

He further informed that acceptance of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ strategy is must here as environment pollution in many forms continues to challenge our healthy living especially in South Kashmir. He said environment cleanliness and forest protection will be part of the futuristic local circular economy here.

Publicity Officer of the department, Zahid Wani informed that Plastic and polythene free forests campaign, afforestation at a massive scale especially in degraded forest areas, anti narcotic drives, cleanliness and rejuvenation of Water bodies inside forests for both human and animal use, organising of awareness pledges, rallies and lectures, cycle rides, Trek through forests, forest nursery visits by students and nature lovers is part of ongoing Mission Life in all Forest Divisions of South Forest Circle.

The Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) along with Forest frontline staff are leading the action on ground.

The Forest Department designed the Mission Life program in collaboration with sister departments like Forest Protection Force, Wildlife Protection Department, Social Forestry, Soil and Water Conservation with the objective to mobilize the entire population of South Kashmir to take individual and collective actions for protecting and preserving the environment.

