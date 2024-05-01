Gangster Goldy Brar shot dead in California by Dalla-Lakhbir gang: Report

Goldy Brar, the prime suspect in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been fatally shot in the US, according to media reports.

According to an Asianet report, citing American news channels, Brar, who was declared a terrorist by the Home Ministry, was attacked on Tuesday evening in Fairmont and Holt Avenue.

Breaking News: News Reports claim that Gangster Goldy Brar has been SHOT DEAD in California.

Brar was attacked by unknown assailants around 5:25 pm when he was standing outside a house with a friend. The attackers suddenly opened fire and fled from the crime scene, reported Asianet.

Brar and his friend were rushed to the hospital, where Brar succumbed to injuries, added the report.

However, official confirmation is yet to be received.

According to the report, citing sources, Brar’s rivals, identified as Arsh Dalla and Lakhbir, have claimed responsibility for the attack, citing longstanding animosity.

The rivalry between the gangs reportedly escalated following Moosewala’s murder in Jawaharke village of Mansa on 29 May, 2022.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang had initially claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder. However, Brar later admitted to the crime during a televised interview where he said that Moosewala’s alleged role in the killing of Lawrence’s associate, Vicky Midukhera, compelled him to carry out the crime.

Brar confessed to masterminding the murder and purportedly dispatched six gunmen from Haryana and Punjab to execute the plan.

