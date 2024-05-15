India Needs to Be in Strong Hands”: UK Waqf Chief Backs PM Modi

Dehradun: At a time when the world is on the verge of a war, India needs the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams said today.

“The clouds of war hover over the entire world. An atmosphere of chaos and strife grips various countries. In times like these, India needs the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He must get a third term. The country will suffer if its leadership passes into weak hands at this juncture,” Mr Shams told Press Trust of India.

The Waqf Board Chairman along with members of the Muslim community offered a chadar for PM Modi at the world famous Dargah of Sabir Saheb in Haridwar’s Piran Kaliyar on Monday.

He said he prayed for a third consecutive term for PM Modi so that India continues to grow under his leadership.

“We offered a chadar at Piran Kaliyar and raised our hands praying for the formation of a strong government once again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that the process of development in the country does not get derailed,” he said.

Under PM Modi, the benefits of development have reached every section of society, he said.

“The last man who never got the benefits of welfare schemes earlier is getting a roof over his head and a toilet. Roads are being built, the country is progressing on every front,” Mr Shams said.

The Qawwals also sang a verse composed by the Waqf Board Chairman in praise of Narendra Modi on the occasion.

“Bharat ke bete Modi ne bheja hai nazrana, Bharat ke bete Modi ko hai phir se lekar aana (The son of India Modi has sent a gift. We must bring the son of India Modi back again),” they sang.

Replying to a question, Mr Shams said neither Muslims nor the Constitution of India is in danger under PM Modi’s leadership as alleged by the opposition.

“There is no threat to the Constitution or Muslims. The only thing in danger is the shop of some politicians. Opposition leaders are spreading this lie to mislead people of the country especially Muslims,” he said.

