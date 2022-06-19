Srinagar: The much awaited Linnunrata Invitational Golf Tournament Season 3 was successfully played at the most stunning and breath-taking golf course- The Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar .

It was a Gunshot tournament, with 84 golfers playing for the running trophy. The tournament was played on the Stableford format amidst the Zabarwan hills in the background & the Dal Lake around the corner.

Various prominent personalities participated enthusiastically in the game. To name a few, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar ,Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Sarmad Hafeez IAS, Secretary Tourism, Government of Jammu & Kashmir & Dr. Farooq Abdullah were some of the golfers along with other distinguished personalities who were present from the valley and other cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru & Uganda.

13 year old Pro player Master Muhammad Yahya Khan & 3 ladies were also part of this fun tournament which was held on a pleasant day in Srinagar.

In the evening a gala prize distribution function was also organized whereby top golfers, business men and other dignitaries were present. The awards were awarded to winner in each fourball.

Four ball winners were Mushtaq Burza, R. R. Bhatnagar, Faraaz Shah, Asif Khanday, Mukhtar Jallu,

Hafeez Geelani, Dr. Shafqat Nazir, Iqbal Tramboo, Zubair Zargar, Usman Fazal, Muneer Khan, Farooq

Rafique, Shahid Anjum, Umar Mir,Shafat Sultan, Mohsin Shaw, Sheikh Farooq, Shabnam Mir, Sheikh M

Yaseen, Pawan Parihar and Nester Odaga.

Nearest to the Pin : Dr. Asif Khanday

Longest Drive : Mr Hilal Ud Din

Straight Drive : Mr Muneer Khan

Overall Ladies Winner : Dr Shabnam Mir

Winner Child Category : Master Mohd Yahya Khan

The overall winner of the Linnunrata Invitational Golf Tournament to win the Trophy was Mr. Umar Yaqoob Mir.

The event was appreciated by one and all and the organizers intend to take this tournament to the Jammu & Kashmir circuit and all the other parts of the country in the near future. The event was presented by Vuenow Group and curated by can & able.