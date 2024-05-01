Chelsea to Pay Tribute to Abhradeep Saha, Known as Angry Rantman; Details Inside

Days after 27-year-old YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, known as Angry Rantman, passed away, Tom Overend, co-owner of the website TheChelsSocial, confirmed there will be a tribute to Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Overend also announced that there would be a tribute to Saha and expressed his gratitude to Chelsea Football Club for making this happen.

Taking to X, Overend wrote, “Announcement: I can confirm there will be a tribute to Abhradeep Saha at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.”

“He will be in the match programme, and there will be a tribute announcement at half-time. Thank you to everybody that shared and supported to help make this happen (sic),” he added.

In another tweet, Overend wrote, “I am extremely grateful to Chelsea Football Club for making this happen. They have been outstanding in helping to facilitate this tribute, and I cannot thank them enough (sic)”

Earlier on Wednesday, Saha – a fervent supporter of Chelsea Football Club – passed away.

Saha’s family shared the news of his “sad and untimely” demise in a Facebook post, writing, “With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

“As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time,” they added while signing off with “Saha Family”.

Though the family did not did not give the cause of Angry Rantman’s death.

About ‘Angry Rantman’:

The passionate YouTube commentator was known for making unfiltered and fiery remarks. He had around 481k followers on YouTube and had also garnered 112k subscribers on Instagram.

Earlier, Saha underwent an open-heart surgery at the Narayana Cardiac Hospital, Bengaluru, but later developed developed multiple organ failure.