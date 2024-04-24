Watch: MS Dhoni Gets Angry, Pretends to Throw Bottle at Cameraman

MS Dhoni might finally be running out of patience.

The Chennai Super Kings megastar’s reaction to cameras focused on his every move whenever the team is in action at the ongoing IPL 2024 conveys so.

CSK hosted Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk on Tuesday night and as Dhoni watched from the team’s dressing room the proceedings underway in the middle, expectedly, the TV cameras repeatedly zoomed in on him.

And every time the former CSK’s face was beamed on the giant screen at the venue, the crowd, naturally, went berserk as is the case.

However, during one such moment, Dhoni appeared a little annoyed as he pretended to throw water bottle towards the cameraman.

Clearly, Dhoni wasn’t happy with the cameras continuously zooming in on him.

Dhoni later walked in to bat with just two deliveries remaining in the CSK innings after the run out of Shivam Dube for 66.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad took a single off the penultimate delivery to hand the strike to his predecessor. And Dhoni launched the final delivery towards midwicket for a four, giving the crowd what they came for.

However, it wasn’t a happy outing for CSK though as they failed to defend 211 thanks to a stunning unbeaten century from LSG allrounder Marcus Stoinis.

Stoinis belted 124 off 63 with the help of 13 fours and six sixes to help LSG overhaul the target in 19.3 overs and complete a season double over CSK. The win pushed LSG up to the fourth spot on the IPL points table while CSK slipped to fifth.

“Tough pill to swallow, but good game of cricket. LSG played really well in the back end. We had the game in control till 13-14 overs, but Stoinis played a great innings,” Gaikwad said after the match.

The defeat was CSK’s first at home this season and they will next host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

