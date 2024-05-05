Army vehicle meets with accident; 1 killed, 9 injured

Srinagar: An army man died and nine other personnel were injured after a vehicle they were traveling in rolled down into a gorge in the Verinag area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Quoting an official, a local news agency reported that the army vehicle of 19 RR, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Batagund Verinag.

“So far one army man is confirmed to have died while nine others have different bodily injuries,” the official said, adding, “All the injured armymen have been taken to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.”