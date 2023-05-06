Jammu : Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha laid wreath and paid tributes to the army personnel martyred in the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kandi forest, Rajouri.

“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. Grateful nation will always be indebted to their unparalleled valour,” the Lt Governor said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also in Rajouri along with Army Chief General Manoj Pande. The Army top brass briefed Defence Minister on the prevailing situation in the area.

Five soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists during an anti-terror operation by the Army on Friday in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri district.

