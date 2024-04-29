Amit Shah fake video: Delhi Police summons Telangana CM.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in connection with the circulation of an edited video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah by the Telangana unit of the Indian National Congress (INC).



The Congress leader has been asked to appear before Delhi Police’s IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) on May 1 with his mobile phone, allegedly used for posting the fake video on X (formerly Twitter).



He has been requested to submit his electronic devices, including his phone, for further investigation into the matter.



According to media reports, the police have issued notices to five members of the Telangana Congress, including its chief Reddy, who posted the video on X.



Meanwhile, the Assam police on Monday said they have arrested one person and seized one laptop along with 2 mobile phones in connection with the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)