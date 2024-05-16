‘I have bad news for Kejriwal,’ as Modi will lead India even after 2029: Amit Shah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a press conference in Lucknow, on May 17 repeated his earlier claim that Home Minister Amit Shah will become Prime Minister of the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s retirement in May 2025.

Responding to the AAP leader’s recent allegation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Narendra Modi will lead the country till 2029 and beyond, firmly countering Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that the Prime Minister will retire after turning 75 next year.