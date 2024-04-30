Informed Pakistan Before Disclosing Balakot Strikes to the World: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that he informed Pakistan about the 2019 Balakot air strikes before disclosing it to the world.

Speaking at a poll rally in Karnataka’s Bagalkot, he said that “Modi doesn’t believe in attacking from the back and fights openly face to face”.

The Prime Minister said, “I had asked the forces to call the media and inform them, but I said before that I will inform Pakistan through telephone about airstrikes at night and the destruction caused, but Pakistan people did not come on the phone. So I asked forces to wait, and after informing them, we later disclosed to the world about airstrikes that happened during the night.”

PM Modi added that “Modi doesn’t hide things nor attacks from hiding, and does things openly.”

He also warned those who try to kill innocent people in the country and said, “This is Naya Bharat (New India). Ghar me ghuskar ke maarega (will kill inside one’s (enemy) territory).

He also said that when India launched air strikes in Pakistan, many people initially thought it was conducted in Bagalkot, the similar-sounding Karnataka district.

“We then held a press conference and disclosed information about it and the destruction caused to the enemies, after the strikes,” he told the gathering.

Campaigning in Bagalkote… The mood across Karnataka is distinctly in favour of the NDA.https://t.co/nvO29bXvEq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2024

India warplanes attacked a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot on February 26, 2019, in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

What India Said After Balakot Strikes

After the Balakot strikes, India had said that a “very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis” were killed in the overnight operation.

They were being trained for “fidayeen” action and the facility at Balakot was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

“Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary,” the statement read.

“This non-military preemptive action was specifically targeted at the JeM camp. The selection of the target was also conditioned by our desire to avoid civilian casualties. The facility is located in a thick forest on a hilltop far away from any civilian presence,” the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)