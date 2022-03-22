The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 in the first week of April, 2022. CUET 2022 application forms will be available on nta.ac.in.
From the 2022-23 academic year onwards, CUET will be a mandatory test for admission to undergraduate courses at the central universities. Private, state and deemed universities can also use the test, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the apex regulatory body of higher education in the country, said recently.
CUET will also be conducted at postgraduate level.
Students who want to appear for CUET 2022 can check the list of top 10 central universities in India here. This list has been prepared as per the Education Ministry’s NIRF 2021 rankings.
CUET 2022: Top 10 central universities in India
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
University of Hyderabad, Telangana
Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh
University of Delhi, Delhi
Tezpur University, Assam
Pondicherry University, Pondicherry
North Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya
Visva Bharati University, West Bengal
In total, there are 45 central universities in India.
