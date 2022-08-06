Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has announced the SMILE Scholarship Scheme for transgender students.

Under the scheme, the candidates will be awarded Rs 13,500 once in an academic year as a post-matric/pre-matric scholarship.

Eligibility

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be an Indian national

Be a regular full-time student studying from Class 9 to postgraduate level in a Government School or a School recognized by the Government or a Central/State Board of secondary education

Not be receiving any other Central or State Government-funded Pre-Matric/Post-matric Scholarship

Benefits:

Note: The candidate can accept free lodging or a grant or ad-hoc monetary help from the State Government or any other source for the purchase of books, equipment, or for meeting the expenses on board and lodging in addition to the scholarship amount paid under this scheme.

Documents:

Self-attested passport-size photograph of the student

Self-attested copy of Aadhaar Card

Transfer certificate (in case the student has migrated to another)

Institute verification form duly attested by the school/college/institute

Transgender Identity Certificate issued through National portal for a transgender person of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment

A declaration by the parents/guardians stating that their ward is not availing such scholarship in any other scheme of Centre/ State Government for education

Certificate of previous academic year’s mark sheet attested by Institute

How can you apply?

Eligible students can apply for the scholarship using the below-mentioned steps –

Navigate to ‘Register Here’ and click to ‘Register’ with valid information.

Click on ‘Scholarship’ on the dashboard and check the eligibility.

Select the scholarship category to which the applicant wants to apply.

Further, select the educational level and click on ‘Get your Application Number.

After receiving the application number, the applicant will be redirected to the master application form.

Fill in the required details, upload the relevant documents, and submit.

Note – For detailed information, kindly refer to ‘Application User Manual’.

Important dates:

Application Deadline – 31st August 2022

Selection criteria:

The selection of applicants will be done based on total marks secured in the previous academic year as reflected in the mark sheet.

In case of the same merit, preference will be given based on ‘Date of Birth’ criteria (senior is preferred) and based on the availability of the slots.

In the Scholarship, students applying for Post-Matric shall be given preference over the Pre-Matric Scholarship.

Terms and Conditions: