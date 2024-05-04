KPDCL’s crackdown on power theft continues in Valley

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has intensified its campaign against power theft in the region, conducting rigorous inspections that have uncovered various illegal practices, including hooking and meter tampering.

While the people of the valley applaud the ongoing crackdowns on illegal practices like hooking, they remain aggrieved by the persistent challenges stemming from insufficient electricity supply. To increase public awareness, KPDCL has been actively sharing videos showcasing instances of power theft on social media platforms. These videos depict extreme cases of illegal electricity consumption occurring across almost every district of the valley.

From individuals resorting to hooking to instances where drastic measures such as installing changeovers have been taken to facilitate unauthorized electricity usage, highlighting the gravity of the issue.

Senior officials of KPDCL disclosed alarming findings during their inspections, revealing cases where consumers paying nominal monthly bills were actually consuming electricity worth ten times more illegally.

One official emphasized the broader societal repercussions of power theft, asserting, “By indulging in power thefts, these people are creating problems for the whole society.”

However, consumers have pushed back, criticizing KPDCL for not providing regular power supply despite the installation of smart meters in most areas.

Many residents expressed concern over the persistent outages, particularly during this late spring season, which typically brings relief from harsh winters.

The consumers said that the current power situation with extreme cuts has disrupted daily life for locals. Residents noted that despite the installation of smart meters, the power supply remains inadequate.

One resident from the Bemina area said that the crisis has exacerbated the challenges faced by patients reliant on medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, whose lives are endangered by frequent power disruptions. “Traditionally, power curtailment schedules issued by KPDCL for winter months have extended well beyond their usual timeframe this year, worsening the situation” he said.

Consumers said that even metered areas, where residents pay for electricity consumption, are experiencing frequent disruptions. Once accustomed to round-the-clock power, these areas now face prolonged outages, forcing residents to resort to alternative lighting sources like gas lamps and candles.

Mohmmad Aslam, a resident of Padashabagh, highlighted the conditions, lamenting the reliance on candles for essential tasks after dusk. “Women, who are primarily responsible for household chores, are particularly affected by the crisis.

Disrupted routines and incomplete tasks due to erratic power supplies have become commonplace, adding to the burden on households” he added.

Recently, KPDCL acknowledged the dire situation, attributing it to limited power availability. They urged residents to use power judiciously and avoid exceeding sanctioned loads or resorting to illegal hooking.

Officials cited the gap between the current load requirement and available supply as the primary challenge, despite efforts to improve revenue collection and purchase power from outside sources.

Efforts to contact the Managing Director of KPDCL for his comments proved futile despite multiple attempts, including text messages sent by a correspondent from KNS seeking his comments. However, no response was forthcoming from the Managing Director. (KNS)