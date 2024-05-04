Police Observer reviews security measures for B’la PC

BARAMULLA: Ravi Shankar Chhabi, Police Observer for the 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency (PC) today conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Counting Center and Strong Room in Baramulla to ensure seamless conduct of the electoral process.

Accompanied by Nodal Officer MCC, Syed Qamar Sajad, Deputy District Election Officer Ab Rehman Bhat, Chief Planning Officer, Javaid Ahmad and a contingent of civil and police officials, the visit aimed to ensure robust security arrangements for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.

The inspection focused on the evaluation of security protocols, logistical arrangements, and infrastructure at the Counting Center and Strong Room. Special emphasis was placed on fortifying security measures to safeguard against potential threats and ensure the integrity and transparency of the vote counting process.

The Police Observer was comprehensively briefed by the officers present regarding the security measures and other arrangements in place, and it was informed that the district administration had diligently implemented all necessary measures in compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Ravi Shankar reiterated the utmost importance of enforcing stringent security measures to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process and directed police officials to maintain unwavering vigilance and ensure a secure environment throughout the election period.