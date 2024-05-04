Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam imparts Hajj training to pilgrims

SRINAGAR: Anjuman Auqaf Jama masjid and Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam today organised a Hajj training programme in the main auditorium of the historical educational institution, in which a large number of male and female pilgrims, who are having the privilege of performing Hajj this year, participated with zeal and enthusiasm.

This year, thousands of Muslims of Kashmir are going to perform Hajj which is the fifth pillar of Islam.

As per the statement issued here, the training was given by the renowned religious scholar Mufti Nazir Ahmad Al-Qasmi, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Darul Uloom Raheemiyah Bandipora. In his detailed speech, Mufti Sahib also answered various questions of the intending pilgrims during the meeting, in addition to the virtues of Hajj and Umrah, Hajj rites, issues and other details.

On the occasion, the Anjuman also presented a booklet on Manaasik-e-Hajj for the intending pilgrims. Information was also conveyed to the participants through the audio-video presentation.

In the end, Mufti Nazir Qasmi Sahib congratulated the Hajj aspirants for this auspicious journey and said that the Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq could not attend the programme due to his detention. As a result of which he is unable to carry out his official duties.

The programme was attended by renowned religious scholar Moulana Showkat Hussain Keing, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad, Anjuman Auqaf General Secretary Khwaja Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Principal of Oriental College Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, and a large number of teachers and ulema.