Legal awareness program on NALSA held at Chare-i-Sharief

SRINAGAR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Budgam, and Tehsil Legal Services Committee (TLSC), Chare-I-Sharief, partnered with Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Chare-I-Sharief, and HR & ACF (NGO) to conduct an awareness program aimed at educating communities about the Child Friendly Legal Services to Children and their Protection Scheme 2015. The event, hosted at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Chare-I-Sharief, saw the participation of esteemed guests and notable figures.

Among the attendees were Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Chairman of DLSA, Budgam; Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary of DLSA, Srinagar; Dr. Mohammad Aijaz Ashraf, Regional Director of Moulana Azad National Urdu University; Fakhur-un-Nisa, Chairman of Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Chare-I-Sharief; Manzoor Ahmad, Principal Govt. Boys Hr. Sec. School Chare-I-Sharief; Syed Owais Geelani, SHO of Chare-I-Sharief; Masooq Ahmad, Advocate, President of Bar Association, Chare-I-Sharief; and Mudasir Ahmad, President of HRACF (HQ) Delhi. The event also welcomed penal lawyers, members of civil society, staff, Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) of TLSC, and students.

In his address, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary stressed the importance of legal awareness for ensuring justice, highlighting the role of legal aid clinics in providing assistance to the underprivileged. Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi commended TLSC, Chare-I-Sharief, for their proactive approach in legal awareness and emphasized community engagement in legal matters.

Fakur-un-Nisa, Chairperson TLSC, Chare-I-Sharief, emphasized the significance of legal awareness regarding beneficial provisions for children in need of care and protection, as well as children in conflict with the law. Dr. Mohammad Aijaz Ashraf underscored the importance of legal literacy in promoting social justice and equity.

The program commenced with a recitation of the Holy Quran and Naath Shareef. Manzoor Ahmad, Principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Chare-I-Sharief, delivered a welcome address, highlighting the importance of legal education in shaping responsible citizens.

Adv. Reyaz Ahmad provided an overview of the Juvenile Justice Care & Protection Act, 2015, while the program’s proceedings were moderated by Waseem Rasool, Panel Lawyer of TLSC, Chare-I-Sharief. Interactive sessions equipped students with essential legal knowledge to navigate the legal system.

This collaboration between DLSA, Budgam, TLSC, Chare-I-Sharief, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Chare-I-Sharief, and HRACF marks a significant step towards fostering legal awareness and ensuring access to justice for all segments of society.