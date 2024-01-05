In Mumbai, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 over the weekend will reveal a startling twist. Abhishek Kumar, a highly acclaimed and much-anticipated participant of the season, has been evicted from the house. It is indeed accurate, as you have read.

The decision came after an incident of his physical fight with fellow contestant Samarth Jurel during the week.

The clash occurred on Wednesday’s episode when Samarth mocked Abhishek’s mental health, leading to a heated exchange of words. The situation escalated when Samarth threw a blanket on Abhishek, and Isha Malviya further fueled the tension by making derogatory remarks about Abhishek’s parents, challenging him to break the TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The breaking point came when Samarth climbed onto a table and touched Abhishek, provoking him to lose his temper and slap his former Udaariyaan co-star.

Promo #BiggBoss17 Samarth aur Isha Malviya ki provoking se #AbhishekKumar hue physical pic.twitter.com/anX6yFHobc — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 2, 2024

Abhishek Kumar Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

According to insiders, captain Ankita Lokhande, in consultation with other housemates, took the decisive step to remove Abhishek from the Bigg Boss house due to his behaviour.

The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak confirmed Abhishek Kumar’s elimination from Bigg Boss 17 house.

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨 BREAKING! As per a report, Abhishek Kumar has been kicked out from the Bigg Boss house due to physical violence (slap to Samarth)



Bigg Boss asks Housemates in Chowk their opinions and then Ankita takes a call.



Retweet If Not Happy!

Like If Happy!#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 4, 2024

Fans have expressed their anger over this elimination decision on social media platforms.

The incident and its aftermath are expected to be showcased in tonight’s episode.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)