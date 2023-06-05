Sports betting, according to current online gambling studies, is the second most played kind of game at online casinos.

Esports and virtual sports are two significant subsegments that fuel the sector’s rapid expansion and enabled it to survive through the lockdowns. However, newcomers to the gambling world sometimes conflate the two.

Over the last several years, eSports and virtual sports have been more popular at India 24 bet national betting exchange. Both are considered sports, although there are significant distinctions between them.

Let’s take a deeper look at each to see whether or not they are worth your time and money, and what is the difference between them.

What are Virtual Sports?

Virtual sports are digital simulations of real-life sports events. They are algorithm-based games where the outcome is determined by a Random Number Generator (RNG), similar to how outcomes are decided in other casino games. Here are some popular types of virtual sports:

Virtual Football. This is probably the most popular virtual sport. It offers users the chance to bet on the outcome of football matches, but these matches are entirely simulated.

Virtual Horse Racing. A staple of the betting world, virtual horse racing creates simulations of horse races, allowing players to bet on a variety of outcomes.

Virtual Motorsports. This covers all motor-based sports, from car racing like Formula 1 to motorcycle racing like MotoGP.

Virtual Tennis. Bets are placed on the outcomes of replicated tennis matches, much as in virtual football.

Virtual Cricket. It is hardly unexpected that cricket has been adopted into the virtual sports world given its widespread appeal, especially in India, Pakistan, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Like in actual cricket games, players in virtual cricket games may wager on the results of simulated matches.

Virtual Kabaddi. Kabaddi, a sport immensely popular in South Asia, has also found its place in the virtual sports industry. In virtual Kabaddi users can bet on different outcomes and strategies, mirroring the thrill and excitement of the real-life physical sport.

Similar to actual sports betting, the user may wager on the results of each of these games. However, given that they are computer-generated, betting possibilities on them are available round-the-clock.

What are Esports?

Electronic sports, or esports for short, are competitive video gaming events. Professional and amateur players alike compete in games that require strategic thinking, team coordination, and individual skill. Popular esports games include:

League of Legends (LoL): This multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game by Riot Games has become one of the biggest titles in esports. Teams of five cooperate to attack and defend against the enemy’s base.

Dota 2: Another MOBA game, this one developed by Valve Corporation. Each of the two teams of five players must eliminate the “Ancient” of the other team.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO): Valve created this online FPS for many players. Teams alternate between playing terrorists and counter-terrorists in this highly strategic and skill-based game.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG): Yet another iteration of the popular battle royale genre, in which individuals or teams compete to remain the only victor.

Each of these esports titles has its competitive structure, including leagues, tournaments, and championship events, allowing players to compete at various levels, and providing numerous betting opportunities for spectators.

Key Distinctions Between eSports and Virtual Sports

While both virtual sports and esports operate within the digital sphere and offer betting opportunities, their differences are significant:

Virtual Sports Esports Definition Simulated sporting events determined by computer algorithms and a Random Number Generator (RNG). Competitive video gaming involving real players. The outcome depends on the player’s skill and strategy. Outcome Determination Outcomes are determined by RNGs, similar to traditional casino games. Outcomes are based on the players’ skill, strategy, and performance. Audience It often appeals to traditional sports fans and gamblers due to the familiarity of sports and faster pace. Attracts video game enthusiasts, including those who play the games themselves and enjoy watching professionals compete. Betting Opportunities Betting is available 24/7 due to the constant simulation of games. Odds are known beforehand. Betting is tied to specific games or tournaments. Odds can change based on factors like player form, team strategies, and past performance. Typical Games Football, horse racing, motorsports, tennis, basketball, cycling, cricket, kabaddi, etc. League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, Fortnite, PUBG, Call of Duty, etc.

Here are two helpful lifehacks to keep in mind the distinction between esports and virtual sports:

Esports = Electronic Sports: Esports involves real people playing video games competitively, much like athletes in physical sports. Remember the ‘E’ in esports stands for ‘Electronic,’ indicating real people playing video games.

Virtual Sports = Computer Simulations: Virtual sports are algorithm-driven simulations of real sports. ‘Virtual’ means ‘virtually or nearly as stated, but not literally existent,’ hence these sports are mimicked by a computer.

Using these tips, you should be able to tell the difference between virtual sports and esports. Remembering these key points will allow you to quickly understand and explain the difference to others.

Conclusion

In the zany world of online gambling, virtual sports are like your reliable 24/7 convenience store, always ready with your favorite snacks (or bets), no matter when you fancy them.

On the other hand, esports is the exciting concert you’ve been waiting for, where the action unfolds in life, and every moment can swing the game, offering a thrill that’s worth the wait!