J&K Sports Council to host twin camps for India U-17 National Team

Srinagar: Scripting history yet again, the J&K Sports Council is once again gearing up to host twin camps for India U-17 National Team camp which is scheduled to participate in the SAFF U-17 Championship followed by AFC U-17 Championship Qualifiers in September and October respectively.

While thanking the J&K Sports Council and the Union Territory administration, a communique from the All-India Football Federation expressed its gratitude for hosting and providing the best possible facilities to the India U-16 National Team training camp in Srinagar last year in August. The team had trained under the tutelage of the renowned footballer of the J&K, Ishfaq Ahmad who was nominated as the head coach of the team for the SAFF U-16 Championship held at Thimphu, Bhutan in September 2023 wherein India U-16 team won the title.

The initiatives and assistance received towards the development of Indian Football and the impact of National camps in J&K as an acclimatization had helped the team a great deal and earned applause from all corners.

The AIFF has requested for the arrangement of both lodging & boarding facilities, and transportation for a 42-member contingent comprising 35 players and 7 officials from the first week of June this year.

To get the teams trained for the international events, Ishfaq Ahmed has been appointed as the Head Coach of the team.

The J&K earlier had a reputation of hosting the Santosh Trophy, Federation Cup and Hero I-League matches only but the venue due to several factors including the training and acclimatization factors is fast turning into the preferred location.

The Head Coach for the twin camps Ishfaq Ahmed, said: “The hosting of camps in Srinagar is a unique opportunity to host National Camps one after other to make it a routine affair for the Union territory which will not only boost the local football players but simultaneously infuse the new energy into the youngsters who are eager to take up the affair.

“With an eye on the growth of football and the involvement of the youth in the game in the region which enjoys the numero-uno status due to its wide popularity the focus on grassroots and its professional aspects shall add a new chapter in the football history of J&K”, said Nuzhat Gull Secretary J&K Sports Council.

The J&K is known for producing great Football players and among the recent ones Mohammad Hamad playing for Real Kashmir FC and Muheet Shabir of J&K Sports Council Football Academy were awarded the best defender and the best goalkeeper respectively in the recently held Indian League tournament.