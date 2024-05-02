Wet Spell to Continue, Temp Drops in J&K: MeT

Weather department here on Sunday forecast more rains and light snowfall over higher reaches during next few days in Jammu and Kashmir where present wet spell led to considerable drop in night temperature.

“Generally cloudy weather is expected with light to moderate rain/snow (light snow over higher reaches) at most places with possibility of heavy rain/thunder/lightning/hail/gusty winds over isolated places of Jammu & Kashmir Division particularly till April 29,” a meteorological department official here told.

On April 30, he said, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain with thunder is expected at many places.

Dry weather has been forecast from May 1-5th

Regarding rainfall in last 24 hours till 8:30 am this morning, he said, Srinagar received 30.6mm, Qazigund 23.0mm, Pahalgam 18.6mm, Kupwara 30.8mm, Kokernag 16.4mm, Gulmarg 20.6mm, Jammu 0.3mm, Banihal 29.6mm, Batote 15.4mm, Katra 1.8mm and Bhadarwah 30.7mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 8.5°C against 10.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.4°C against 8.4°C on the previous night and it 0.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 6.4°C against 6.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 6.6°C against 7.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 6.3°C against 8.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.5°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 21.9°C against 19.3°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 8.0°C and Bhaderwah 8.3°C, he said. (GNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)