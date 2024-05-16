DLSA Kupwara conducts awareness programme

KUPWARA: As per the strategic Action Plan-2024 of JK Legal Services Authority, an awareness programme regarding NALSA (Child Friendly Legal Services to Children and their Protection Scheme – 2015) was conducted at Govt. Higher Secondary School Hatmulla, here.

The programme was organised by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kupwara in collaboration with the Education Department, Kupwara.

The programme was held under the supervision of Chairperson, DLSA (Pr. District & Session Judge) Kupwara, Shazia Tabasum and under the immediate guidance of Secretary DLSA/Sub-Judge, Kupwara, Manzoor Ahmad Khan.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness among the participants about the various Constitutional provisions specific to children and their rights, develop a conceptual understanding of various rights of children and child protection policies and procedures, and gain an in-depth and nuanced understanding of Child Friendly Legal Services available to Children under the NALSA Scheme – 2015.

Speaking before the gathering, Resource Person, Tawseef Raja (Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsel Kupwara), gave an elaborative speech on NALSA (Child Friendly Legal Services to Children & Their Protection) Scheme – 2015 and the history behind enactment of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. He also highlighted the prevention of child exploitation and to combat the alarming issues of child abuse and trafficking.

He stressed on the trauma faced by the child victim and the importance of their mental health and sought the intervention of the Support Persons to mitigate the survivors from being re-traumatized.

Resource Person emphasized the significance of understanding the constitutional framework of child rights and child protection. Apart from the constitution rights, he also stressed upon various legislations like, ‘The Child Labour Prohibition & Regulation Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Right of Children to Free & Compulsory Education Act–2009 and POCSO Act.’

Principal Govt. Higher Secondary School, Hatmulla applauded the efforts of DLSA Kupwara for organising programmes in education institution of district

The programme was attended by Staff Members of Govt. Higher Secondary School, Hatmulla, students and Para legal Volunteers, DLSA Kupwara.