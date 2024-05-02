NIT Srinagar mourns loss of MED student in road accident

SRINAGAR: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Thursday consoled the sudden demise of Vipul Tyagi, a student of the Mechanical Engineering Department, in a tragic road accident on a rainy day.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Vipul, a 4th Semester student from the 2022 batch (BMECH115), met with an accident near Foreshore road on 28th March. The deceased fought for his life at SKIMS Soura for many days but unfortunately lost his battle on Wednesday.

The entire NIT Srinagar community including teaching, non teaching staff, students and scholars, led by Director Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, gathered at the Fountain Park for a condolence meeting. A two-minute silence was observed, and prayers were offered for the departed soul.

Describing Vipul Tyagi’s passing as both untimely and sorrowful, Director expressed his profound grief and prayed for peace and mercy for the departed soul. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying for them to find the strength and forbearance to cope with the loss.

In his message, Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Aatikur Rehman, expressed deep sorrow and offered heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Vipul Tyagi. Head MED, Prof. Adnan Qayaom paid heartfelt condolences and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, NIT Srinagar has advised its students to avoid non-essential travel, trekking, or visits to hill stations or water bodies during holidays until further notice. “The safety and well-being of our students are of utmost importance to us. Given the current climatic uncertainties, including heavy rainfall, landslides, and potential road closures, it is imperative that you exercise caution and prioritize your safety above all.”

It said students should stay updated with weather forecasts from reliable sources and adhere to any advisories issued by local authorities. If you have any concerns or require assistance, do not hesitate to reach out to us any time.” “Our team of all assistants/wardens is available to reach out to you. Your cooperation and understanding in this matter is greatly appreciated. Let us all work together to ensure the safety and security of everyone in our community,” the advisory concluded.