Raina visits flood prone villages of Kupwara

KUPWARA: BJP J&K Chief Ravinder Raina conducted an extensive tour of flood-prone areas in Handwara, Kupwara, and Lolab to take stock of the flood-like situation caused by the incessant rains in the district.

Raina accompanied by District President Kupwara Javid Qureshi and District BJP Office Bearers Visited Nallah Pohru, Chogal, Braripora, Neelipora Magam, Kalaroose, Trehgam Warsun, Kachihama Village Of Trehgam, to examine the flood situation and get the first-hand appraisal of the evacuation measures and took the stock of the situation.

During the visit, Raina urged and stressed the concerned departments to remain vigilant in case of any exigency.

He urged the concerned officers to be vigilant, and proactive and mobilize men and machinery so that any kind of eventuality is tackled smoothly. He also urged for close coordination to ensure timely rescue and rehabilitation.

Moreover, Raina appealed to the people not to venture close to the water bodies and Nallahs and contact proactively to District level or Tehsil level control rooms in case of any emergency or need of any evacuation and fully cooperate with district administration.

He also paid a visit to several areas of Trehgam Constituency villages Including Kachihama, and Warsun to assess the situation.