Fire safety training prog held at GDC Khansahib

BUDGAM: The NSS Unit and Disaster Management Cell of Government Degree College Khansahib (GDC) Khansahib Thursday organised a Fire & Safety Training Program in collaboration with Fire & Emergency Station Khansahib.

Khurshid Ahmad Mir, sub-officer at the station, led a contingent of firemen and imparted basic firefighting skills to the staff and students.

The officer deliberated on different types of fires like solid fire, liquid fire, electric fire etc and the application of relevant safety measures for dousing the flames. Emergency fire mock drills were conducted with the active participation of students.

The college Principal, Dr. Nargis Bano thanked the personnel of Fire & Emergency Services, NSS PO, convener Disaster Management Cell, faculty, non-teaching staff and students for making the program a success.