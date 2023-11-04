Srinagar: A new chapter in adventure tourism unfolds with the grand inauguration of a trekking equipment hire shop in the captivating region of Bemina, Srinagar. This exciting development took place on Saturday, graced by esteemed guests that included Parvaiz Ah Shalla, Branch Head of JK Bank Baghat; Aijaz Ahamad, Advanced Manager; and Jamsheed Ah Bhat from the Tourism Department. The brainchild of Burhan Nazir, the shop ‘Climb With Us,’ is poised to serve the adventurous souls seeking to explore the awe-inspiring landscapes of Kashmir through trekking and mountaineering. Tourists and trekkers can now access premium-quality trekking and mountaineering equipment, conveniently consolidated under one roof. Burhan Nazir, the shop’s proprietor, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to offer adventure enthusiasts the opportunity to immerse themselves in the unparalleled beauty of Kashmir’s mountains. Our shop is committed to providing tourists and trekkers with the best camping, climbing, hiking, trekking equipment at nominal rates. We offer an extensive selection of equipment, including rucksacks, winter collections, trekking gear, sleeping bags, tents, and more, ensuring that trekkers are well-prepared for their adventures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Highlights of the Newly Inaugurated Trekking Equipment Hire Shop: Quality Equipment: The shop offers top-tier trekking and mountaineering equipment, prioritizing safety and comfort for trekkers, mountaineers, and adventure enthusiasts. ,Affordable Rates: Burhan Nazir emphasized that their aim is to make adventure sports accessible to a broader audience by providing equipment at nominal rates. Comprehensive Range: The shop boasts an extensive array of equipment, including rucksacks, winter collections, trekking gear, sleeping bags, tents, and various other essentials for trekking and mountaineering.