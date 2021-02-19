School reopening: Managements ask for consent letters, parents worry about kids’ safety

Srinagar: Schools have asked parents to sign consent letters before the resumption of classes.

While some parents are willing to sign the letters, others are wondering if online classes will go on if they do not sign the letters.

Parents are also asking what will happen if they do not sign the letters even as the schools are presently formulating plans to ensure Covid-19 related safety protocols before resumption of classes from March 1.

Asma Goni, Convener of the Parents Association of Privately Administered Schools (PAPAS), regretted that the government had taken the decision to resume classes without their consent.

“We had hoped that the schools would reopen in a healthy environment but the authorities issued an order and they did not think it’s necessary to take our consent. Nobody bothered about the inconvenience that will be caused to the parents,” she said.

Goni said the parents were also asking if there were any provisions in case they do not send their children to school.

“If consent letter is being asked, who will be taking the responsibility? If any untoward incident happens where students or staff get infected, who will take the responsibility? The parents are already in a dilemma whether to send their kids to school or not. And in case they say no, what will happen to those kids,” she said.

Sajad Ahmad, a parent, said he would prefer to continue with online classes for the time being.

“In March, kids often fall ill due to changing weather. If given a choice, I would go for continuation of online classes till April. We should be given a chance,” he said.

Alliance of Private Schools Association (APSA) coordinator Akhter Hussein said it will not be feasible for them to simultaneously have both online and offline classes.

“Around 60 school associations are affiliated with APSA. Schools will maintain social distancing and individually decide whether to have classes on odd-even basis or shifts. It will not be possible to have both offline and online classes simultaneously. If a teacher is taking regular classes, how will it be possible for him or her to take online classes as well?” he said.

When asked if the parents do not sign consent letters, Hussein said the consent for sending their wards to schools was necessary for parents so that the schools were not held responsible.

“Even ministers and prime ministers have got infected with Covid. The virus can hit anybody. How can the schools guarantee that we will save the children from the virus? God forbid if something happens, the schools cannot take responsibility but our endeavour will be to provide maximum facilities,” he said.

He further said in case the students turned up in large numbers, the schools will decide accordingly.

“We will take a call in a week or a fortnight as we first have to see how many students will come. If 95 per cent students come, then it won’t be a problem. In that case, we can then take a call on school to school basis about the remaining five per cent. We cannot order a parent to send their kids to school. We will assess the situation first during the first week or so,” he said.