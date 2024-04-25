LS Polls 2024: SSP Kulgam, CAPF Nodal Officer Visit Various Campaign Locations

SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal-IPS, along with CO of CRPF 18BN Shri BK Churasia, Addl SP NHW Kulgam, SDPO DH Pora, DySP PC Kulgam, DySP PC Hatipora, DySP DAR Kulgam, and other officers of Kulgam Police and CRPF, visited various camping locations in the district to assess arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.

During the visit, detailed discussions were held regarding arrangements and security reviews at all locations along the route. SSP Kulgam also inspected the availability of suitable places and facilities for officers and Jawans. Concerned officers briefed SSP Kulgam in detail about the security arrangements required for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections-2024.

SSP Kulgam instructed all officers to maintain the highest level of alertness and ensure proper access control and necessary facilities at all camping locations across the district.