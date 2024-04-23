BJP announces Tashi Gyalson for Ladakh Lok Sabha Seat

Bharatiya Janata Party Tuesday announced senior leader Tashi Gyalson as its candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Ladakh constituency.

Tashi Gyalson’s candidature was announced by BJP’s Chief Election Committee today as the party announced its 14th list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha polls for Ladakh seat are slated to be held in the 5th phase on May 20.

Tashi is currently the Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council