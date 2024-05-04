LG visits Ayodhya, has darshan at Shri Ram temple

AYODHYA: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Ayodhya today.

LG had Darshan at the Lord Shri Ram Temple. Subsequently, the Lt Governor visited Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple and performed Darshan and Aarti.

“Supernatural darshan of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar ji in Ayodhya. The joy, celebration, and satisfaction of this moment and the glimpse of the childlike form of Lord Shri Ram cannot be expressed in words,” reads the English translation of LG’s post in Hindi.

“Lord Shri Ram is the center of the soul-power of this nation and the energy of the people. He is a symbol of the ideal personality, human values, culture, traditions, and civilization of India. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ram be upon everyone and may Jammu and Kashmir move forward on the path of progress. Jai Siyawar Ramchandra! Divine darshan of Shri Hanuman Garhi Ayodhya Dham. May the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji be upon you all. Jai Bajarangabalee!”