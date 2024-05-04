LS polls: 38 candidates file nomination for Baramulla PC

BARAMULLA, MAY 03: A total of 38 candidates have filed their nominations for the 1-Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency (PC), with 19 candidates submitting their papers on the last day of nomination here today at the office of the Returning Officer (RO), Minga Sherpa.

Those who filed their nomination papers today included Prince Parvez, Shafeeqa Begum, Bilal Ahmad Wani, Syed Ameer Suhail, Mohammad Sultan Ganaie, Shahdib Hanief Khan, Ghulam Nabi Parray, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat, Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Ashiq Hussain, Shabir Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Abdullah Khan, Haamid Hussain Bhat, Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Shabir Ahmad Dar and Arun Kumar Raina as independent candidate besides Muneer Ahmad Khan from National People’s Front, Mehraj ud Din Ahanger from All J&K Kisan Mazdoor Party and Suraya Nissar from National Republic Party of India.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on May 04, 2024.

The candidate can withdraw their nomination before 03:00 PM on May 06, 2024, in the office of Returning Officer.