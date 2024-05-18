The 77th edition of the prestigious Festival de Cannes has officially begun, welcoming over 35,000 festival-goers from 160 countries worldwide. The 12-day event, running from May 14 to 25, promises an exciting lineup of world premieres, suspenseful thrillers, action-packed blockbusters and musical performances in the French city. The Festival de Cannes is a celebration of cinema, culture and creativity. The 77th edition of the film festival has marked a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir as the union territory made its debut on the global cinematic stage. On May 15, the Jammu and Kashmir Booth in the Bharat Pavilion of the Cannes Film Market (Marche du Film) was inaugurated by Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France and Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GoI, along with other dignitaries from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, National Film Development Corporation, and leading personalities of Indian and international cinema.

Jammu and Kashmir’s participation in the Cannes Film Festival is a significant step towards promoting the region as a filmmaker’s paradise, attracting the attention of film producers of international repute to come and shoot in Jammu and Kashmir. The government of Jammu and Kashmir had recently launched the J&K Film Policy, 2024, which provides attractive financial incentives and a local talent directory for the promotion of the film industry in the region. The policy has accorded industry status to filmmaking in J&K, providing a fillip to the sector. Single-window permissions and dedicated nodal officers for 24×7 assistance to production houses shooting in J&K have made the process of filming in the region smoother and more convenient. Over the last few years, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a remarkable resurgence in filmmaking, with over 300 films and documentaries shot in the region. This resurgence marks a significant return of cinema to J&K after decades, symbolizing a renewed era of cultural revitalization and signaling a positive shift in the entertainment landscape of the region. Now, the presence of the Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion at Cannes serves as a platform to promote the diverse cinematic offerings and scenic locations that the region has to offer to the world. It presents an exciting opportunity for filmmakers and industry professionals to explore the rich potential that Jammu and Kashmir holds for cinematic productions. Pertinently, Cannes is a resort town on the French Riviera and is famed for its international film festival. Its Boulevard de la Croisette, curving along the coast, is lined with sandy beaches, upmarket boutiques and palatial hotels. It’s also home to the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, a modern building complete with red carpet and Allée des Étoiles – Cannes’ walk of fame. This year’s festival features an impressive roster of talent, including Jackie Chan, Brian De Palma, Martin Scorsese, Rachid Bouchareb, Tony Gatlif, and Danny Boyle. The Marché du Film, a highlight of the festival, will showcase the latest cinematic offerings from around the globe, with over 35,000 attendees expected to walk the aisles.