The health professionals of Jammu and Kashmir have been directed to screen the whole population of the UT for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, diabetes and common types of cancers. In a recent meeting, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta maintained that NCDs are a major cause of deaths across the globe so their early diagnosis could lead to better prevention and cure of such diseases. He asked for organizing camps all across J&K for conducting free of cost screening of people here. He also observed that there is still scope for improvement in institutional births despite it being ahead of the national average. The Chief Secretary asked the department to digitize all the health records of the patients so that it is accessible to them anywhere by using their ABHA numbers. He also advised them to allow them to add their previous records to it for saving the same for posterity. The directions are welcome as there is a need to safeguard the well-being of the population and steer towards a healthier future. NCDs, often referred to as lifestyle diseases, have emerged as a significant public health concern in Jammu and Kashmir. The rise in sedentary lifestyles, changing dietary habits, and increasing stress levels are contributing to the alarming prevalence of conditions like Hypertension and Diabetes. Meanwhile, common types of cancers are claiming lives silently, making early detection crucial for better outcomes. By identifying these diseases in their early stages, we can take proactive measures to prevent complications and improve the quality of life for those affected. A comprehensive population-wide screening program holds immense potential in reversing the NCDs’ trajectory in Jammu and Kashmir. Not only does it allow for early detection, but it also empowers individuals with knowledge about their health status, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding their lifestyle choices. Moreover, screening can serve as a catalyst for raising awareness about preventive healthcare measures, instilling a culture of wellness within communities. As the region witnesses rapid urbanization and modernization, it becomes crucial to prioritize preventive healthcare. A well-structured screening program should encompass both urban centers and remote rural areas to ensure equitable access for all citizens. The government, in collaboration with healthcare professionals, community leaders, and civil society, must strategize to overcome logistical challenges and barriers that may hinder the program’s effectiveness. Public-private partnerships can play a vital role in augmenting the healthcare infrastructure and technology needed for a successful screening initiative. Leveraging digital health platforms and mobile health applications can enhance data management, enable real-time monitoring, and streamline communication between healthcare providers and patients. Moreover, community health workers can be instrumental in reaching remote areas and ensuring that the program is inclusive and reaches the most vulnerable populations. Apart from improving individual health outcomes, a population-wide screening program for NCDs has broader societal implications. It can alleviate the burden on the healthcare system by reducing the number of preventable hospitalizations and expensive treatments. The financial savings can then be redirected towards strengthening primary healthcare and addressing other pressing health issues.

