Hello J&K: Resident Commission holds workshop on emotional wellness

NEW DELHI, MAY 17: Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi, under its “Hello J&K” initiative today organized a pro-active emotional wellness workshop, in collaboration with Sleepwell Foundation.

Commissioner Secretary Hospitality and Protocol, Dr. Rashmi Singh, who is also the Principal Resident Commissioner chaired the sessions of the workshop.

The workshop was conducted in hybrid mode and attended by the officers and officials of J&K Resident Commission, New Delhi besides its sub-offices in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Mumbai, and JK government employees from Hospitality & Protocol department in Jammu and Srinagar.

Dr. Singh stressed the importance of forging constructive connections between various segments of society especially the youth as part of the recently launched Hello J&K initiative of the Resident Commission. She focused on the purpose of this workshop to help all employees and team members in the H&P Department navigate any kind of pressure or challenges in the work environment through better connection with the self and achieving a balance of mind, body, and soul, This, she said, would resolve internal conflict besides equipping them better in facing the challenges of external environment. She appreciated the speakers for highlighting the crucial role of emotional first-aid and mind management in our daily lives.

Namita Gautam, Managing Trustee of Sleepwell Foundation, elaborated on the context and introduced the experienced counselors Neelam Agarwal and Marul Khanna Parashar, who conducted an enriching interactive session covering topics like emotional hurt/injury, emotional first-aid, myths around emotions, consequences of neglecting emotions, steps for emotional first-aid and tools for self-care.

Pragati Chauhan from the Art of Living, talked about the importance of having a calm and stable mind. She started by mentioning how our mind tends to oscillate between the past and the future which brings stress and tension in the body. She illustrated how breath and meditation can be used to calm our mind and body. She gave an experience of pranayam and meditation in the workshop as experiential learning.

Anupma Bindra, a Chakra Healing Practitioner, spoke about how Color therapy, aligned with the seven chakras, offers a holistic approach to emotional wellness. She explained the importance of Chakras as energy centers and how one can keep their chakras balanced using various methods including colors as each chakra corresponds to a specific color, influencing various aspects of our emotions and well-being.

“By harnessing the power of color therapy and chakra healing, individuals can restore balance, release emotional blockages, and promote inner harmony, contributing towards overall emotional wellness”, she maintained.