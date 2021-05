38 more die of COVID19 in J&K, toll reaches 2,496

Srinagar: Thirty eight fresh COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since last night, thus taking the total fatalities count to 2,496.

The patients who died include 59-year-old man from Buchwara, 70-year-old man from Safakadal, 82-year-old lady from Sonwar, 65-year-old woman from Aloochi bagh, 75-year-old woman from Nowpora, 75-year-old man from Alamgari Bazar, 50-year-old woman from Zaffron Colony Pampore, 65-year-old man from Nowgam, 65-year-old man from Noor Bagh, 26-year-old non-local from U.P at present residing at Habbakadal, 50-year-old woman from Khanyar, 85-year-old man from Shivpora, 65-year-old man from Gusoo Pulwama, 70-year-old man from Tral, 75-year-old man from Khrew Shaar, 62-year-old man from man from from Sarnal Anantnag, 65-year-old man from Anantnag, 24-year-old from Manjakote Rajouri, 65-year-old man from Thanamandi, 56-year-old woman from Nowshera Rajouri and 18 deaths were reported at GMC Jammu.

An official said that 59-year-old man from Buchwara, 65-year-old woman from from Aloochi bagh, 50-year-old woman from Zaffron Colony Pampore, 65-year-old man from Nowgam, 65-year-old man from Noorbagh, 26-year-old from Habbakadal and 85-year-old man from Shivpora died at SMHS Hospital Srinagar since last night.

He added that 75-year-old woman from Nowpora, 75-year-old man from Alamgari Bazar and 50-year-old woman from Khanyar died at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute Of Medical Sciences days after testing positive for COVID-19.

He further added that 70-year-old man from Safakadal died at JLNM Hospital Rainawari, whereas, 82-year-old woman from Sonwar died at CD Hospital Dalgate.

Two patients from Anantnag died at GMC Anantnag, whereas, 70-year-old man from Tral, 75-year-old man from Khrew Shaar and 65-year-old man from Gusoo Pulwama died at DH Pulwama since last night.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old man Manjakote, 65-year-old man Thanamandi and 56-year-old woman from Nowshera died at GMC Rajouri and eighteen more patients sccumbed at GMC Jammu since last night.

With 38 fresh COVID-19 related deaths, the fatalities count in UT of Jammu and Kashmir mounted to 2,496, including 1,027 in Jammu division and 1,469 in Kashmir division—(KNO)