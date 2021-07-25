COVID19: J&K reports 166 new positive cases

Srinagar: The Government on Sunday informed that 166 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 34 from Jammu division and 132 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 320657.

Moreover, 197 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 79 from Jammu Division and 118 from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 99.32 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 35 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 320657 positive cases, 1288 are Active Positive, 314995 have recovered and 4374 have died; 2138 in Jammu division and 2236 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 11370796test results available, 11050139samples have been tested as negative till today.

Till date 2758299 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 8184 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1288 in isolation and 352531 in home surveillance. Besides, 2391922 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 71187 positive cases (including 66 cases reported today) with 358 Active Positive, 69997 recovered (including 39 cases recovered today), 832 deaths; Baramulla has 23536 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 66 Active Positive, 23188 recovered (including 15cases recovered today), 282 deaths; Budgam reported 22844 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 66 active positive cases, 22573recovered (including 11cases recovered today), 205 deaths; Pulwama has 15145 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today)with 73Active Positive, 14878recovered (including 08 cases recovered today) and 194 deaths; Kupwara has 14037 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), 45Active Positive, 13827 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 165deaths; Anantnag district has 16308 positive cases (including 04cases reported today) with 63 Active Positive, 16040 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 205 deaths; Bandipora has 9460 positive cases (including 01 case reported today), with 46 Active Positive, 9314 recoveries (including 12cases recovered today), 100 deaths; Ganderbal has 9856 positive cases (including 09cases reported today) with 58 Active Positive, 9720 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today)and 78deaths; Kulgam has 11232 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 19 Active Positive, 11096recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 117 deaths while as Shopian has 5580 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 11 active positive cases, 5511 recoveriesand58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52711 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 144 active positive cases, 51428 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today), 1139 deaths; Udhampur has 11272 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), 19 active positive cases, 11118 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today)and 135deaths; Rajouri has 10888 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 52 active positive, 10611 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 225deaths; Doda has 7186 positive cases (including 03cases reported today)with 78 Active positive, 6984recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and 124 deaths; Kathua has 9257positive caseswith 05 active positive cases, 9102recoveredand 150deaths; Samba has 7121positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 36 active positive cases, 6966 recoveries and 119 deaths; Kishtwar has 4622 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 48 Active Positive, 4531 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and43 deaths; Poonch has 6245 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 48 active positive, 6103 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today)and 94 deaths; Rambanhas 5951positive cases (including 01 case reported today)with 25 active positive cases, 5860 recoveries and 66 deaths while Reasi has 6219 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 28 active positive cases, 6148 recoveries (including 22 cases recovered today)and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 320657 positive cases in J&K, 22799have been reported as travelers while 297858as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2423 COVID dedicated beds, 2019 Isolation beds with 1982vacant beds and 404 ICU beds where 391 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 3011 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 235are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5776 COVID dedicated beds, 5093 Isolation beds with 4993 beds vacant and 683 ICU beds with 626vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.