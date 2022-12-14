With no fatalities being reported for the third consecutive day, India saw a single day rise of 152 new coronavirus infections.As per the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases have increased to 3,846. The total tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,75,247).Meanwhile, China is ramping up tests and health infra as Covid is spreading again. China has announced not to release statistics for asymptomatic cases as the country has effectively abandoned its “zero-COVID” policy.

“The present policy for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing is that it is voluntary. It’s impossible to get accurate statistics for asymptomatic cases given the fact that many asymptomatic cases choose not to take nucleic acid tests,” China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement.

Death toll in India stands at 5,30,658 as per the latest data. The active cases comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

An increase of one case has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4.41 crore (4,41,40,743), while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 219.98 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.