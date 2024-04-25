5 drug peddlers held in Valley

SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested five drug peddlers in Anantnag, Baramulla and Sopore and recovered contraband substances along with cash from their possession.

In Anantnag, police party from Police Station Bijbehara laid down a naka at Jablipora Bijbehara apprehended one person identified as Mohd Shafi Dar son of Gh Mohd Dar resident of Tulkhan Bijbehara and recovered about 780 grams of Charas Powder and a cash amount of Rs 37,740/- from his possession. Moreover, another police party from Police Post Sangam during naka checking at Panchpora Astan Pora crossing intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK03A-7906. During checking, about 7Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance was recovered from the said vehicle. Driver of the vehicle identified as Shakir Ahmad Ganie son of Gulzar Ahmad Ganie resident of T.M Shah Bijbehara was arrested and vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized.

In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO PS Kreeri at a checkpoint established at Kreeri Baramulla intercepted two persons. During search, 35 grams of Charas like substances & cash amount of Rs 5K was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Suhail Ahmad Bhat son of Hilal Ahmad resident of Vizer Wagoora & Mohd Ashraf Khan son of Mohd Yousuf resident of Frasthar.

In Sopore, a police party of Police Post Fruit Mandi headed by IC PP Fruit Mandi under the supervision of SDPO Sopore Sarfaraz Bashir-JKPS and SHO PS Sopore at a checkpoint established at Vijbal apprehended one person identified as Aamir Rasool Gojree son of Ghulam Rasool Gojree resident of Syed Kareem Baramulla. During his search, 10 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered.

All the accused drug peddlers have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” a police statement said.