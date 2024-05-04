Family Cuts Off Husband’s Nose in Response to Woman’s Love Marriage

Family members of a woman, angered by her love marriage to a man, allegedly thrashed her husband and “cut off his nose” on Pali-Jodhpur highway in Rajasthan, the police said on Friday.

The woman’s family allegedly took the couple in their car, thrashed the man near Jhanwar village and abandoned him there, the police said.

The man informed his family members about the incident following which he was admitted to a hospital, they said.

A case was registered for kidnapping and assault against five persons, including two brothers of the woman, Sunil and Dinesh, said Anita Rani, SHO, Transport Nagar, Pali. Chelram Tak (23) and her wife live in a rented accommodation in Pali’s Indira Nagar.

The couple, both of whom were from Jhanwar village in Jodhpur, were in a relationship and got married in March this year, police said.

On Thursday night, the woman’s family members reached their house in Pali, according to the police.

Saying they did not have any objection over their marriage anymore, the woman’s kin took the duo in a car and while on the way to Jodhpur, they started beating Chelram in the moving car, they said. — PTI

