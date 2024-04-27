Canine Trouble

An alarming 8,652 individuals, who were victims of dog bites, have sought treatment at Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital’s Anti-Rabies Clinic over the past year. The Anti-Rabies Clinic at SMHS reported a total of 8,652 bite cases from April 01, 2023, to March 31, 2024, with a significant majority originating from Srinagar. This figure represents the highest recorded in the past decade. Breaking down the data, media reports have revealed a monthly breakdown of reported cases: 377 in April 2023, 710 in May, 847 in June, 751 in July, 733 in August, 790 in September, 737 in October, 640 in November, 642 in December, 650 in January 2024, 668 in February, and 1,107 in March. Out of the total 8,652 cases, 6,519 were reported from Srinagar, with varying numbers from other districts such as Budgam (302), Baramulla (242), Kupwara (186), Bandipora (251), Ganderbal (152), Pulwama (228), Shopian (46), Kulgam (40), Anantnag (72), and 614 from outside areas. In Kashmir, dog bites pose a significant public health threat, with thousands of individuals affected annually, particularly by rabies. Rabies, a universally fatal viral disease, claims around 59,000 human lives globally each year, with the vast majority of cases occurring in Africa and Asia.Controlling the population of stray dogs and mitigating the associated risks, such as the alarming number of dog bite cases reported in Srinagar, requires a multifaceted approach combining strategic measures aimed at both human and animal welfare. Implementing widespread vaccination campaigns targeting both owned and stray dogs is essential to prevent the spread of rabies. Vaccination not only protects individual animals but also contributes to herd immunity, reducing the risk of rabies transmission to humans. There is an urgent need to step up the mass sterilization programs for stray dogs that can help control their population growth over the long term. Encouraging community involvement in stray dog management efforts can enhance the effectiveness of interventions. Establishing community-based initiatives such as neighbourhood watch groups or volunteer-driven feeding and monitoring programs can lead to a sense of ownership and responsibility among residents towards addressing the issue of stray dog populations. These volunteers can also urge the locals not to throw food and garbage on the roads that attract stray dogs. Partnering with national or even international animal welfare organizations can provide valuable resources, expertise, and support in implementing humane and sustainable solutions for managing stray dog populations. These organizations can assist in funding sterilization and vaccination programs, providing training for veterinary professionals and promoting adoption initiatives. Strengthening existing animal welfare laws and regulations, including regulations pertaining to the management of stray animals, can provide a legal framework for addressing the issue effectively. And it’s especially crucial to prioritise the safety and well-being of children, who are often more vulnerable to such incidents. There is a need to implement educational programs in schools and communities to teach children about safety measures around dogs. Educating them on how to deal with dogs responsibly is essential to reduce the risk of bites.

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.